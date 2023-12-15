Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested by Raleigh police on Thursday for taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Jared Lake Lewis, 51, of Clayton, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Arrest warrants allege on July 18, 2021, Lewis committed a “lewd and lascivious act on a juvenile boy under the age of 16.”

The investigation resulted in a joint investigation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh Police.

Police said that they are committed to “apprehending and prosecuting individuals who prey upon the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or other incidents involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of minors is encouraged to contact the FBI Charlotte office at 704-672-6100 or Raleigh Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips at 919-996-1193.