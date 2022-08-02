GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has invited members of the public to honor the life of a fallen deputy.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty on Monday. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.

Fishman was employed by the WCSO since December 2010. He was previously employed by the Mount Olive Police Department and was still a reserve officer with that agency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff to honor Fishman.

“Last night and this morning I talked with Sheriff Pierce and I extend my deepest sympathy and gratitude to the Fishman family for Matthew’s life, courage and service to the people of his county and state,” Cooper said in a statement.

A memorial with a deputy sheriff’s car is located at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Annex at 1916 U.S. 117 ALT. in Goldsboro for those who wish to pay their respects.

Also involved in the shooting was Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27. He started with WCSO in June 2018. He also was previously employed by the Mount Olive Police Department and is still a reserve officer with the MOPD, the sheriff said.

Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37, started with the sheriff’s office in June 2020. He was previously employed by the Goldsboro Police Department.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton shot the deputies after engaging law enforcement in an eight-hour standoff while barricaded in the home. Hamilton died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home, officials said Monday night.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records, Hamilton received misdemeanors for communicating threats in 2021 and resisting an officer in 2019.

Because deputies were shot, the State Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation.