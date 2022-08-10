ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they received a call Tuesday afternoon about a man following a woman while driving through a parking lot.

When police arrived they located the vehicles and determined the incident was domestic in nature, a Wednesday press release said.

While investigating further, Sgt. D. Newsome found the male driver, 29-year-old Dominic Battle, was in possession of a handgun and narcotics—and they were in a pretty unusual place.

The narcotics were concealed in two diapers behind the passenger seat of the vehicle and the weapon was discovered in the armrest of the vehicle, police said of the probable cause search.

Dominic Battle, 29, of Roanoke Rapids.

Roanoke Rapids Police photo of narcotics, paraphernalia, cash and gun located in search of Battle’s vehicle.

In all, Roanoke Rapids police said Sgt. Newsome found 358 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of methamphetamine, 119 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and a Glock 17 9mm handgun.

Battle was arrested and charged with:

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

trafficking in methamphetamine

trafficking in cocaine

felony possession of marijuana

maintain a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

carry a concealed weapon

driving while license revoked

assault with a deadly weapon

two orders for arrest served

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Battle was placed under a $80,000 bond and was given a court date of August 10.