DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July.

Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges are related to the following cases:

July 18 – A carjacking at 10:18 p.m. at 3810 Ben Franklin Boulevard, at the CashPoints ATM near East Carver Street.

August 7 – A carjacking at 8 p.m. at 4609 Hope Valley Road, near South Roxboro Street.

November 1 – A robbery of a person at 8:59 p.m. at 433 East Pilot street near Fayetteville Street.

Dunston remains in the Durham County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator D. N. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.