WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman and teenager were shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said Cheyenne Angelica Brinkley and Isiah Malik Patterson—both from Durham—were in the vehicle with a teenager and 3-month-old when their vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police said they responded to a call about a reported shooting and crash in the 2800 block of Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem on Sunday after 11 p.m.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they found that the vehicle had hit a house, and the victims said that while they were driving, they attempted to pass another car that was stopped and then someone fired into their vehicle.

Brinkley and the teenager both had gunshot injuries and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries; Patterson and the 3-month-old were not injured, according to police.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.