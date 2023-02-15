ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly couple’s Valentine’s Day ended in a scare after an intruder broke into their home just before midnight, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

At about 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers said they were called to a home in the area of the 1100 block of Carolina Ave. in reference to a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they said another officer let them know about a vehicle leaving the area that may have been involved in the burglary.

After checking the vehicle and the people inside, investigators determined it had nothing to do with the incident.

Officers said the secured the area and spoke with the victims — an elderly couple who lived in the home.

They told officers that a man entered the home through a sliding door and they yelled at him to leave, according to the police department.

Police said the homeowner then fired a shot at the intruder, but did not hit him.

They said the suspect then ran away.

Officers said they conducted a K-9 track, but did not find the suspect.

The suspect was described as about six feet tall wearing all black.

Police said the elderly couple were not injured, but were ‘obviously shaken up.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.