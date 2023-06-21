HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A father and son who were indicted June 13 on federal drug and weapons charges were arrested Thursday.

Jimmie Lee Thorne, formally of Roanoke Rapids, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

His son, Elijah Thorne, 25, also formally of Roanoke Rapids, was indicted on the following three counts:

conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

These indictments stem from a search warrant conducted by the sheriff’s office Narcotics Division in August 2022.

During a search of the Thornes’ residence at that time, agents found about 220 pressed fentanyl pills, a handgun, a rifle, ammunition and $8,000 cash, the sheriff’s office said. Agents also seized a Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan.

The sheriff’s office along with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force found and arrested the Thornes at a residence in Rocky Mount.