RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teenager arrested in West Virginia has been extradited back to Hoke County to face a murder charge after another teen was shot to death in 2022, authorities said Tuesday.

The county’s sheriff’s office says Antwon Jamal Davis, 19, was extradited May 26 and is accused in the fatal shooting of Joshua Demetrius Crooks Jr. in February 2022 that also left a woman injured.

Authorities say Davis was arrested in St. Albans, West Virginia, by U.S. Marshals earlier this month.

The other three people — Nyana Finese Lilly, Kevin Elija-Simeon Chapel and a juvenile who was not publicly identified — are all charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Davis is currently being held at the Hoke County Jail on a $1 million bond.