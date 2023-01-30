ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed.

The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they got information about a person who had been dressed in all black and had a thin build who went into the store and demanded money from an employee.

The employee complied, and then the suspect took off. Police also said that no one was injured during the robbery.

Police said they are investigating this robbery and others that have happened in the area as well.

Is you know anything, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.