LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man.

The shooting happened Monday morning on Bunnlevel Erwin Road near N.C. 217 in the Riverside community.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

More details will be released as they become available, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.