ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are searching for armed suspects who they say entered Becker Village Mall early Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police say two armed suspects entered a business at Becker Village Mall wearing dark-colored hoodies over their faces.

Police say the two armed suspects were assisted by a suspect wearing a hat and red pants on the inside who opened the back door for them letting them inside the business.

Suspect 1 (Courtesy Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Suspect 2 (Courtesy Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Suspect 3 (Courtesy Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Police say that nothing was taken.

If you have any information related to the identity of either suspect please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.