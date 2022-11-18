DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a van they say was used in a theft attempt.

Deputies said someone was using the van in an attempt to steal construction material from the 900 block of Watercolor Way.

They then abandoned the van after it got stuck in the mud, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies provided photos of the van they said was used.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Durham County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been driving the van is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0900.