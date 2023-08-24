RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Henderson man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of trafficking fentanyl and gun possession charges.

In March 2023, 31-year-old Neno King pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, law enforcement conducted several controlled purchases of heroin suspected of containing fentanyl from King in the spring of 2022.

Agents then executed a search warrant at King’s home in Henderson in March 2022. They found three guns and a substance containing fentanyl, prosecutors said.

King had prior felony convictions for possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin in 2013, possession of heroin in 2015, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin in 2016, as well as fleeing and eluding arrest in a motor vehicle in 2016.

“The Henderson Police Department has made major investments in the federal partnership and the people of Henderson are safer for it,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a press release. “This city is bringing every law enforcement tool to fight the opioid crisis, and we are proud to partner with state and local police and prosecutors to fight fentanyl trafficking and save lives.”

Chief Marcus Barrow of Henderson PD also stated, “This is just another example of our collective efforts to make our community safer. I’m hopeful the impact is felt across our community.”