HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said.

Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue.

Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police said.

Police said they believe the individuals were shot from inside the vehicle.

The identity of the individuals will not be released at this time due to positive identification and notifying next-of-kin.

If anyone has more information about this incident, please contact police through Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252- 492-1925 or P3 app), call 252-438-4141, or contact through Facebook or Instagram.