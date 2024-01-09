HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that happened Monday where a vehicle hit a pedestrian, fled and left a man with injuries.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Andrews Ave. about a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they said they located William Lamonte Cash in the roadway just a few feet from the curb of the road. Medical personnel took Cash to a local medical facility with serious injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision was not immediately located.

Officers say a witness said Cash was on the sidewalk of the road just before the collision, and described the vehicle as a large truck hauling equipment or material on a trailer. The witness said that the area Cash stepped in was not an intersection or a pedestrian crossing.

The witness said they did not see the actual collision but had spoken with Cash from across the roadway moments before hearing the collision.

Police said video surveillance was collected from the area and they have been able to identify and locate the vehicle involved and the driver.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information can be released at this time.