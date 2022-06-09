DEEP RUN, N.C (WNCT/WNCN) – Nearly a year after the crime, a 19-year-old is behind bars after killing his 75-year-old great grandfather, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiah McKoy (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Officials said on July 9, 2021, at 2:40 a.m., the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Will Cunningham Road in Deep Run in regards to a shooting incident.

When deputies arrived they found 75-year-old Daniel Moore Sr. dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Isaiah McKoy, 19, of Holly Springs, has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder. During the investigation, officials said they found evidence that McKoy, who is the great-grandson of the victim, shot and killed Moore.

Officials say the motive is still under investigation.

McKoy is at the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond. He was being held for other charges including: