ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Zebulon Police Officers are investigating after one person was shot Monday night.

According to police, one person walked into the BP located at the 600 block of W Gannon Ave., having recently been shot. The victim has been transported to the hospital.

Zebulon police are in the very early stages of this investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

