MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Monday evening, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Ashley, 31, is charged with felony flee to elude, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of meth.

Derrick Ashley (Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Ashley fled a traffic stop on U.S. 74 after a detective recognized the F-250 as a stolen car from a report earlier in the month.

The pursuit ended on N.C. 218 near Mill Grove Road after Ashley drove off the road, attempting to avoid hitting a tire deflation device; when he was stopped, he surrendered and was taken into custody without further issue.

Officials say Ashley “is no stranger to Union County law enforcement as this arrest marks his second arrest in recent years for motor vehicle thefts, specifically Ford trucks, from local hard-working families.”

The report explained that Ashley had a leadership role in a vehicle theft ring that targeted Ford super-duty trucks from homes in the area. Additionally, he has been linked to multiple vehicle thefts in South Carolina.

He is currently being processed into the Union County Jail.