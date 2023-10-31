RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Monday after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 28 around 12:42 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting call near the 3000 block of S. Old Wire Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman, who was identified as Monica Maynor, was later pronounced dead on the scene, deputies say.

According to detectives during the investigation, detectives were able to able to identify Jamison Dwayne Locklear as the suspect in the shooting.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Locklear was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center.

Locklear was charged with first-degree murder and given no bond. He is to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any further information, please contact Detective McBryde with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910)875-511