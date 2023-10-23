HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Greensboro man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found in woods in Orange County about a week ago.

Randel L. Riggsbee, 46, is charged with felonious concealment of death concerning 35-year-old Susan Margaret Horkay, commonly known as Skylar Brooks, who was also a Greensboro resident.

Brooks’ body was found shortly before 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the woods on Heron Pond Drive off of Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road near the White Cross community.

Based on disturbances in the surrounding vegetation, Orange County sheriff’s investigators determined someone dragged Brooks’ body into the woods where a man walking his dog later discovered her.

Investigators determined that Brooks and Riggsbee were acquainted and spent time together at his house on Oct. 14, both early that morning and then later in the afternoon, deputies said.

Riggsbee has ties to Orange County and is familiar with Heron Pond Drive, which is in a rural area west of Carrboro, the sheriff’s office said.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner detected the presence of fentanyl and cocaine in Brooks’ blood. These results are only preliminary. Additional toxicology test results will not be available for several months.

This is an ongoing investigation. More charges may be forthcoming.

Riggsbee was placed in the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 secure bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Anyone with additional information relevant to this case is asked to call Investigator Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928.