ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found Scottie Winstead, 48, inside a vehicle and unresponsive.

First responders said Winstead died at the scene.

Police said Nevin Brown, 35, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and is currently in the Nash County Detention Center without bond.

Officers are still investigating this.

If you know anything, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.