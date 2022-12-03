ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.

Wiggins and Brown were found deceased in a car with two children in the backseat, who were physically unharmed.

CBS 17 previously reported that the two victims were found Thursday around 6:15 a.m. when employees arrived at work in the 1400 block of Construction Drive.

Police said Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged in connection with the double murder. They said he was located in the 2900 block of Avalon Road.

Coley has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Police said Coley is being held at the Nash County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said they are still investigating this double murder.

If you know anything, call the Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.