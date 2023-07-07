NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County on Tuesday and charged with kidnapping a teenage girl out of Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Nash County deputies stopped a white 2016 Audi Q5 with Florida license plates on Interstate 95 near mile marker 138. The Audi was initially stopped for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said.

During the enforcement action and asking the driver questions, deputies believed criminal activity was actively happening. The driver, Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez, 40, of Miami, Florida, gave the deputies permission to search the vehicle.

Deputies found two THC vape cartridge pens inside the driver door and center console.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old female passenger was reported missing by the Coral Springs Police Department in Florida five hours before the traffic stop. The girl was transported to Juvenile Custody Services and a juvenile petition was obtained.

The sheriff’s office said she was transported to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center to wait for her family from Florida to pick her up. Vazquez did not know the family and did not have permission to transport the teenager across state lines.

Vazquez was charged with abduction of a child, felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He initally received no bond, but was later given a $500,000 secured bond at his first appearance on Thursday. Vazquez also received a $5,000 secured bond for the narcotics charges.