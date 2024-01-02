RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of stabbing his wife in Raleigh is now charged with felony attempted first-degree murder.

James Andre Hunt, 51, was already in custody on an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge. On Tuesday, the additional charge of attempted murder was added.

Police say Hunt stabbed his wife, Shenika Williams, in December. She was taken to the hospital and survived.

State prosecutors said Hunt stabbed Williams multiple times and then tried to flee on a train to Charlotte. He was stopped by someone before the train could take off.

After an hours-long search, officers flocked to Union Station in downtown Raleigh, where Hunt was arrested.

Hunt is scheduled to be in court on the attempted murder charge on Wednesday afternoon.