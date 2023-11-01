RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A Kentucky felon responsible for a shooting that left a woman paralyzed has now been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

The office for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina reported 36-year-old Amos Clifton Clayborne of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented in court, Clayborne and his girlfriend visited the Wake Inn on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on March 27, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s office said surveillance footage from the inn shows that when they arrived, they were approached by four men and an argument ensued.

Police say the video shows Clayborne pulling a firearm from the waistband of his pants. He then shoots into a crowd of people on the outside stairwell of the inn. Three people were hit. One of them was paralyzed from the chest down because of the shooting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clayborne has two previous felony convictions in Florida including assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and robbery without a dangerous weapon.

The conviction is a result of the ongoing Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP) initiative which is a collaborative effort with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, working with the community, to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime. VCAP involves focused and strategic enforcement, and interagency coordination and intelligence-led policing.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

The Raleigh Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leonard Champaign prosecuted the case.