HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Hillsborough on Thanksgiving.

Just after 7 p.m., a 33-year-old man from Burlington admitted himself to the hospital, where Hillsborough police became aware of the incident. Officers have since conducted a preliminary investigation, showing that the man had been shot in the “central part of town” on Spruce Street.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to police. As of 1 a.m. Friday, he is in stable condition at UNC Hospital’s Hillsborough campus.

Police say the shooting is believed to be isolated in nature and that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. However, police did not say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the shooting.

