DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and killed in Durham, according to police.

This happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased, officers said.

If you know anything, call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29238 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.