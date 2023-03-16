RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a teen have been charged in a Triangle-area robbery spree.

On Wednesday, Wake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old De’aunti Jermaine Lucas and Michael Frantz Malek Engles, 19, and charged them with robbery with a firearm and felony conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said the pair were involved in a Jan. 23 armed robbery at Mitchell’s Food Mart at 5021 Zebulon Road. Surveillance cameras captured the robbery, and deputies were able to get a description of one man.

During that investigation, deputies learned there were four additional robberies in Raleigh, Nash County, Zebulon, and Wendell with the same suspect description, the sheriff’s office said. A second person was present during those robberies.

Through a detailed investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the two men believed to be responsible. Two search warrants were issued and then executed on Wednesday at the pair’s residences in Johnston and Nash counties.

Lucas was placed in the Wake County Jail and was given a $750,000 secured bond. Engles was placed in the same jail and was given a $300,000 secured bond.