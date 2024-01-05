ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said they have charged two men after a traffic stop led to the seizure of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, detectives stopped a black Chevrolet Impala LT for multiple vehicle violations. The vehicle also displayed a fake North Carolina temporary registration plate, deputies said.

The vehicle was stopped on North Glendale Avenue and was occupied by Turkise Petway and Rashad Thomas. During the traffic stop, deputies said Petway was seen attempting to put items in his pants.

Petway and Thomas were detained and the following items were seized:

8 grams of cocaine,

1.5 grams of methamphetamine,

115 dosage units of heroin,

10.7 grams of marijuana,

and $325.00.

Petway was charged with:

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine,

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin,

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine,

Possession of marijuana up to half-ounce,

Felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place,

Driving while license revoked,

Fictitious registration plate, and

Operating a vehicle without insurance.

Thomas was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin, possession of marijuana up to half-ounce, and felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place.

Due to Petway having 11 pending cases, he was given no bond due to his charges. Deputies said he was given a $50,000 secured bond at a Thursday bond hearing.