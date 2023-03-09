RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy with direct ties to Mexico.

On Dec. 7, 2022, 41-year-old Sean Jermaine Mills pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm to further his drug trafficking activity, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina said Thursday in a news release.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Mills sold methamphetamine in May to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent who had ordered the substance directly from a supplier in Mexico.

On May 17, investigators with DEA and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at Mills’ residences in Nashville and Castalia where they seized more than 5.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, 82 grams of crack cocaine, five firearms, and $54,520 in cash.

“I commend the hard work from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Attorney’s Office,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. “We strive to build strong partnerships with our federal and local agencies to prevent criminals like this from destroying our communities.”