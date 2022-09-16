NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County woman accused of murdering her sister-in-law nearly two decades ago has taken a plea deal, authorities say.

Court officials said Friday that Kimberly Hancock entered her Alford plea Thursday to charges of aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of the death of Deborah Deans.

She faces more than 10 years in prison, authorities say.

She originally was charged with first-degree murder in 2019 after authorities found human remains believed to be Deans, who was last seen in January 2004.

CBS 17 previously reported that Hancock and Deans also were roommates when Deans disappeared.

Deans was 29 at the time, and she was a mother of four children.

The Charley Project previously reported that Deans was last seen after getting into an argument with Hancock on the morning of Jan. 19, 2004.