GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple wanted in two break-ins have been arrested.

Joshua Kane Whittfield and Kaleigh Mckenzie Pate, both 23 and from Graham, each were charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

They were wanted for break-ins that happened March 1 and 2 in the 700 block of McCray Road in Burlington.

Pate was arrested Tuesday and Whittfield on Thursday.

They were each placed in the Alamance County Jail under $20,000 secured bonds.