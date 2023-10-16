RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A high-ranking Blood gang member nicknamed “Santana” who “oversaw several drug trap houses” in Eastern North Carolina was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney Monday.

William Dayshawn Wilson, 33, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and aiding and abetting, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release Monday.

Wilson was involved in “the distribution of large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl,” officials said.

Wilson, who had a “reputation for using fear and intimidation,” ran a stash house where a woman was killed in a shooting in mid-January 2019, the news release said.

Coriana Cox was killed as suspects shot into a Gracie Farms mobile home — likely as a part of an attempted robbery in Craven County, officials said.

“Before law enforcement arrived at the drug stash house, Wilson called someone inside the residence and told them to get rid of the narcotics and firearms that were inside,” the news release said.

During the investigation that brought down Wilson, officials said they learned that from 2014 until 2020, Wilson orchestrated drug trips from New Jersey to Eastern North Carolina and that he oversaw several “trap houses” in Craven County.

Wilson made a mistake in May 2019 while he was in jail on an identity-related charge, authorities said.

“Wilson used a recorded jail phone to arrange for someone to pick up heroin from New Jersey for distribution in Eastern North Carolina,” the news release said.

Authorities later busted the shipment, discovering 80 grams of heroin during a car search in Oxford in Granville County, officials said.

“Wilson was one of the highest-ranking Blood gang members in Craven County,” officials said.