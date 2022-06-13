RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a traffic collision in Caldwell County later turned into a man killed in a shootout with one of their troopers over the weekend.

Troopers say on Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m., Highway Patrol was called to a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on US 321 near Mission Road in Hudson. SHP says it was reported that someone near the scene had a gun.

A deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene followed by Trooper Bryson G. Bowman. SHP says when they arrived, Jerome Lavon Connelly, 35, of Morganton fired shots at the deputy and trooper. Both returned fire, troopers say.

SHP officials say Connelly ran into a wooded area. They say he was later found suffering from a believed gunshot wound. SHP says authorities began life-saving procedures until emergency personnel arrived.

Connelly was taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead, according to SHP.

The trooper and deputy involved were not injured.

Bowman is three-year veteran stationed in Troop F, District 3 in Caldwell County. SHP says he will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation. They say this is protocol for any trooper-involved shooting.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation into the shooting.