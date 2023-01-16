JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial in Jacksonville was vandalized on Saturday, officials said.

The vandalism included graffiti that “depict[ed] anti-Christian phrases and imagery,” according to county officials.

The memorial is located at 112 NW Corridor Blvd. in Jacksonville and shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church.

Officials said that churchgoers found the vandalism on Sunday morning.

The memorial honors fallen first responders and reminds visitors of the of those that are now missing from their community, according to officials.

Norman Bryson, Director of Emergency Services shared how this vandalism is “disrespectful to those whose names are inscribed on the memorial.”

“This memorial honors those first responders who gave their lives while helping and protecting the citizens of Onslow County and is a symbol to their families that we will never forget their sacrifice. We have a lot of first responders in this county, paid and volunteer, that give their time and service to the public and this memorial shows our appreciation for them,” Bryson said.

Officials shared that the work to clean-up the vandalism will start this week, and the Onslow Sheriff’s Office is investigating this.

If you know anything about this vandalism, call 910-455-3113.