GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro teen was charged with first-degree murder after a body was found on Monday on St. Croix Place, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of St. Croix Place when they were told a body had been found.

The deceased has been identified as Quantell Tehmel White, 21, of Greensboro.

White was found with a gunshot wound, and police began a homicide investigation.

Greensboro police charged Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed, 18, of Greensboro, with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.