RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On February 16, a suspect pled guilty to a May 17, 2021 robbery of a gas station in New Bern.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice sentenced 30-year-old Quamine Donell Smith to 144 months in prison. His charges included interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a fire.

According to court documents, officers responded to the armed robbery call at the Five Points Gas Station in New Bern last May and reviewed the minimart’s surveillance video.

Upon review of the footage, officers said they saw Smith and his co-defendant, Francesco Greco Jr., committing the armed robbery.

Smith entered the store armed with a handgun, and Greco entered armed with a tire iron, the DOJ said in a Wednesday press release. The video further showed Smith “round the corner and strike the store clerk in the head with his gun.”

Smith and Greco then emptied the cash register and fled the store in a getaway vehicle, according to the release.

In total, the pair stole roughly $3,000 in cash from the store, the DOJ said.

New Bern Police located and arrested both Greco and Smith later that night and recovered the firearm used during the robbery. No information on Greco’s sentencing was provided.

New Bern police and the FBI carried out the investigation and U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle carried out the sentencing on Wednesday.