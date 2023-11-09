GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department says charges are likely in the coming days after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree.

Around 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the store at 916 N. Spence Ave. after dispatchers received several 911 calls about shots fired inside the store.

Officers learned that an altercation had occurred inside the business between a store employee and customers. Investigators found two shots were fired inside the business.

The department said they wanted to clear up any potential misinformation in the public related to their officers’ response.

Goldsboro police say it took officers two minutes and two seconds from the time the call was given out until the first officer arrived on the scene. The department said the first officer on scene was an investigator in plain clothes. The first uniformed officer to arrive on scene had a response time of two minutes and 11 seconds.

A spokesperson said there were a total of eight plain clothes and uniformed officers on the scene within four minutes from the time the call was dispatched.

Police said no one was struck by the bullets and there were only minor injuries from the altercation. The department has not released any suspect information or information on what the altercation stemmed from.