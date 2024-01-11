RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says a Pennsylvania man playing Fortnite with a child in North Carolina is facing more than 1,000 counts of child pornography possession.

CCSO said that on Nov. 30, 2023, investigators with the CCSO’s Family Violence Unit received a report of a juvenile who, while playing Fortnite on Xbox, had been asked by a man for sexually explicit videos and photographs.

Investigators say the man, identified as 29-year-old Christopher Steven Foster of Moscow, PA, convinced two children to exchange sexually explicit videos and photographs through the online platforms Discord and Snapchat. Prosecutors say the adult sent them money in exchange for videos and photographs.

Chatham County’s investigators notified Pennsylvania State Police’s Northeast Computer Crimes Unit as well as Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Investigators for assistance.

Pennsylvania authorities executed a search warrant at Foster’s residence. Police say they found approximately 165,000 files depicting child pornography on Foster’s electronic devices.

He was arrested and charged with 500 counts of felony second-degree child pornography, 500 counts of felony third-degree child pornography, one count of felony dissemination of child pornography, one count of felony dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films, two felony counts of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sex acts, two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and two felony counts of criminal use of communication facility.

Foster’s bail was set at $200,000. Court records show Foster has not bonded out.

Protecting children online

The U.S. Department of Justice has offered up tips to help adults protect children from online predators.