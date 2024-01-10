PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman have had additional charges filed against them in connection to the murder of a woman who was found unconscious Monday on a road in Pittsboro on Monday.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Terrie Fields, 39 and Corey Rives, 37, were arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Michelle Nichole Jenks.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 8, deputies responded to a report concerning the well-being of a woman found on the road in the 7700 block of NC 902 in Pittsboro. Deputies say they discovered Jenks, 33, and she was transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and later pronounced dead.

Fields was originally charged with one count of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Rives was originally charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact.

According to deputies, Fields is now charged with:

Felony first degree murder,

second degree murder,

felony kidnapping,

felony possession of a firearm by a felon,

felony possession of methamphetamine,

and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rives is now charged with:

Felony first degree murder,

felony accessory after the fact,

felony possession of methamphetamine,

felony maintaining dwelling for controlled substance,

misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III controlled substance,

misdemeanor carrying concealed gun,

and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.

They are both being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Jan. 29.