RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September.

A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes.

Rhodes was killed Sept. 9 in Central Prison. According to the Department of Public Safety, Rhodes was being housed as a “safekeeper” prior to his trial.

Williamson was transported from the Granville County Corrections Center to Wake County. He appeared with a court-appointed attorney and received no bond.

The judge said another court date might be scheduled for Monday.