RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing a murder charge in his own son’s death after police said the child sustained brain damage.

Raleigh police said they were called to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Hospital on Dec. 31 for a serious assault on a 5-year-old boy.

Police said medical staff reported that the injuries sustained by the child were consistent with a serious assault and that the assault occurred in Raleigh. Investigators said they determined 24-year-old Amir Devon Hines was responsible for the injuries.

Warrants claim that on Dec. 31, 2023, Hines injured severely injured his son, leaving him with a large subdural hemorrhage causing pressure on the brain. Court documents said that pressure created a midline shift with brain swelling into the spinal canal and stem.

Hines was arrested and charged with felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury on Jan. 1. Police said the boy died on Jan. 1.

Hines, who was already in custody, was charged with murder on Tuesday, police added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subdural hematoma is a type of traumatic brain injury where bleeding happens inside the head but outside the actual brain tissue. A midline shift happens when the brain moves off-center inside your skull as a result of pressure in the head.

A criminal history search by CBS 17 found Hines has been on parole since he was released from jail in August. He was incarcerated for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and was initially sentenced to six years behind bars.

Updates on this story are expected later Tuesday.