WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A task force under the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday the arrests of 20 North Carolina-based defendants for various offenses, including drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

“Our work today will have an immediate impact on this community,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brian Mein of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. “This collaborative investigation, and the arrests made this week, will ensure that many of those responsible for criminal activity in our community remain behind bars.”

The task force, known as an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, is designed to act as a coordinated federal, state, and local strategy to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.

These groups act as the nation’s primary tool to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley said in a Monday release.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshals Service, the Brunswick, Bladen, and Duplin County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Agents from North and South Carolina contributed as well as task force officers from the New Hanover and Brunswick County Sheriffs’ Offices and the Jacksonville, Goldsboro, and Wilmington Police Departments.

“We are grateful to the ATF, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals, and all the other agencies involved for their partnership and willingness to participate in this investigation. We can always achieve more when working together as a team; this operation is a great example of that. I believe this sends a strong message to anyone thinking they can conduct criminal business in Brunswick County.” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram

The following individuals were charged by way of Criminal Indictment or Criminal Complaint. The individual charges for each defendant are contained in the parenthesis following each listed defendant.

Photos from the office of Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina show weapons and drugs seized in the 20-person investigation.

20 individuals arrested on a total 63 charges

Jiani Tomaz Alston, 26, of Raleigh Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Aiding and abetting.

Demetrius Sonaz Alston, Jr., 25, of Charlotte Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Aiding and abetting.

Kenneth Brown, 40, of Wilmington Conspiracy to Possess With the Intent to Distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack); Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Massimo Campana, 30, of Wilmington Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Kawshie Chapman, 48, of Wilmington Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 Grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine; Possession of a firearm by convicted felon; Receiving and possessing a short-barreled rifle.

Ronesha Greene-McNeil, 35, of Leland Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and cocaine; Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

David Hedge, 21, of Wilmington Distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and quantity of cocaine; Distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine

Anthony Jackson, 31, of Wilmington Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Naulege Johnson, 23, of Wilmington Distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribution of 50 grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine.

Shamar Keaton, 32, of Riegelwood Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Devonte Lewis, 26, of Navassa Distribution of a quantity of cocaine base (crack); Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Felon in possession of a firearm; Distribution of a quantity of marijuana; Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Possession of a machine gun; Distribution of a quantity of cocaine base (crack).

Juan Martinez, 22, of Wilmington Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Erving Muse, 39, of Wilmington Distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dwayne Nixon, 46, Wilmington Distribute a quantity of cocaine

David Pigford, 36, of Clinton Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Ernest Robinson, 34, of Currie Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rodna Robinson, 34, of Currie Distribute a quantity of cocaine; Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack); Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Anthony Smith, 39, of Clarkton Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Aiding and abetting.

Tyquawn Washington, 28, of Wilmington Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

Oscar Williams, 38, of Leland Conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Aiding and abetting; Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.



The above charges and allegations contained in the indictments and criminal complaints are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy Severo and Gabriel Diaz are prosecuting the case.