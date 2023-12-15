RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison for running a stash house where methamphetamine and fentanyl were sold, according to the United States Department of Justice.

On July 25, 2022, Montrel Demon Rhone, 45, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges.

According to court documents, investigators received information in October 2020 that Rhone was running a drug house in the Deep Creek Road area of Fayetteville where his co-conspirators were selling drugs he provided.

From late 2020 to March 2021, investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl para-fluorofentanyl, and methamphetamine from Rhone and people working on his behalf.

On March 25, 2021, Fayetteville police executed a search warrant at a hotel where Rhone had stored meth for one of the controlled substances. According to the USDOJ, Rhone had tried to destroy evidence by flushing the drugs down the toilet.

Investigators were able to recover fentanyl, drug-packaging material, and two guns from the room.

During the time of the investigation, Rhone had been convicted previously for eight different drug-related felony convictions in the state and had also served an active prison sentence for cocaine trafficking.

“Stemming the flow of illicit fentanyl and the overdose epidemic continue to be among our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This avowed drug trafficker and repeat felon had eight prior drug-related convictions and tried to escape accountability in this case by flushing drugs down the toilet when police executed search warrants. With this federal sentence, he will now spend the next quarter century behind bars.”