RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police have made an arrest in a fatal July shooting.

Around 9 p.m. on July 3, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Second and Jackson streets near the Food Lion. Three individuals suffered serious gunshot wounds in the incident that also involved a head-on collision at the intersection.

Jeremy Lemuel Motley, 26, of Weldon, was found dead in the roadway from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, Oquevion Raheim Barnes, 20, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with first-degree murder in Motley’s death.

Detectives used information from various social media outlets to identify Barnes as a suspect, police said.

“There are still several ongoing components to this investigation and detectives are closing in on other possible suspects. It is highly probable that other charges will be forthcoming. Detective Bryant worked tirelessly and obtained a trove of information from the digital evidence he collected. We hope that soon we can provide the family of Jeremy Motley with more closure as they continue to cope with his death,” a police news release stated.

Barnes was placed in the Halifax County Jail without bond. His first appearance court date is scheduled for Friday.

Roanoke Rapids police said Barnes is in jail on other charges stemming from a June 2023 incident of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. They said he also has pending charges for a December 2022 resisting arrest charge, and a July 2022 possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana charge from 2022.