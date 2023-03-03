ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A 45-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting shortly after midnight on Friday, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

Around 12:30 a.m., an officer responded to ECU Health North in regards to a person there with a gunshot wound to their forearm.

The victim told the officer that they were standing in the 300 block of Monroe Street near the intersection when a vehicle came through the area and started shooting at the group the victim was with in the road, police said.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle that the victim said shot at the group.

During the investigation, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle collision on Thelma road with a single vehicle, which matched the shooting victims description.

The driver was identified and further information was gathered in regards to the shooting. No arrests have been made so far, Chief B.L. Martin told CBS 17.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is currently investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

The victim did not receive life threatening injuries, police said.