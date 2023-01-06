ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who also attempted to carjack a vehicle.

Police said they responded to an armed robbery just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at a business on Roanoke Avenue.

Officers said they “received information [that] two male subjects entered the business with weapons and demanded money from the clerk then the two suspects exited the store and ran.”

Another officer arriving to the area saw a vehicle that was in the middle of the road and as the officer was going to check on it, the “same two subjects jumped out of the vehicle and fled,” officials said.

The suspects had forced the driver to stop and attempted to carjack the vehicle but failed; the driver and their family were not injured during this, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

If you know anything, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.