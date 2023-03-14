ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old died after being shot, according to Rocky Mount police.

This happened Monday just before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tarboro Street.

Police said once they got to the scene, they found the 15-year-old victim who had gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds, according to police.

Officers are still investigating this deadly shooting.

If you know anything, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.