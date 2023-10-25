ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is undergoing medical evaluation and has pending charges after a five-hour negotiation with law enforcement, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call of someone with a weapon in the 600 block of Dana Lane, police say.

According to RMPD, officers determined 48-year-old, James Starling III, approached a neighbor with a firearm and aimed it at him.

The preliminary investigation, officers learned Starling went to his residence on Old Mill Road. Starling refused to speak with officers and hid inside his house. With the help of Starling’s family, officers found he was suffering from a mental health crisis, police said.

Police negotiators helped communicate with Starling. After around five hours, he surrendered.

Police said Starling is undergoing medical evaluation and also has pending charges for the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed gun

Assault by pointing a firearm

No physical injuries occurred during this incident.