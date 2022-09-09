ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police.

This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area.

Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene.

Police said three suspects were involved in the assault, and Christopher Lin Royster, 50, and Corey Pettiford, 48, have been arrested for first degree murder and common law robbery.

Officers said the suspects and the victim knew each other, and this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Lieutenant Jason Howe at 336-322-6070, or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.